Columbus City Council is expected to approve mobile vending reforms tonight as part of a broader effort to reduce crime and congestion in the Short North neighborhood, where food carts are especially popular.

A deadly fight next to a North High Street food cart last Labor Day helped spur months of discussions until the proposals were finalized.

Details: The ordinance would require push carts to close by 2:30am in the hopes that people will head home instead of lingering around the Short North after the bars close.

Owners and employees will have to pass annual background checks and reserve designated spots in order to operate legally.

The other side: At a recent public hearing, some vendors complained of losing profitable sales time and feeling punished for the actions of drunken patrons rather than the bars serving them alcohol.

Adam Wallace, who operates a food truck near Ohio State's campus, described the ordinance as "guesswork and blame-shifting."

What's next: If passed, the citywide changes go live May 1.