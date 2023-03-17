Never mind those cloudy skies. It's Sunshine Week, the annual, nationwide celebration of accessing public information to promote an open government.

Why it matters: Governmental bodies like city councils, police departments and school districts are your tax dollars at work.

State and federal public records requirements, known as "sunshine laws," help keep these powerful institutions accountable.

What's happening: Requesting public documents is key to investigative journalism, but you don't need to be a reporter to access them. Anybody can do it!

Some tips on how to be an Ohio records pro:

🕵️ Know what you're looking for: Anything that documents government activity on a "fixed medium" — either physical or digital — is public record.

Examples include: meeting recordings, receipts, disciplinary notices, police reports and emails to and from public officials — even if it's a personal email address used to discuss public business.

👍 Be smart: Determine who keeps an office's records, such as a city clerk or school lawyer.

Some agencies, like the Columbus Division of Police, have online request forms, but in other cases, you may need to ask where to submit a request.

Verbal requests are allowed, but written emails or forms help with making paper trails.

Governments can charge fees for physical copies of records, but you can ask to visit and review them for free. You don't even need to have a reason for your requests.

✍️ Be descriptive: This prevents getting rejected for being "overly broad."

A good example: "I am requesting digital copies of Mayor John Doe's emails sent between March 1-15, 2023, regarding his re-election campaign."

⏰ Be persistent: Ohio law requires producing records in a "reasonable amount of time" — but that's, unfortunately, open to interpretation.

Follow up often if you haven't heard back.

Initially, we suggest asking recipients to confirm receipt of your request.

Pro tip: If your request is denied or you suspect records are being withheld illegally, you can file a complaint in the Ohio Court of Claims for $25.

🔎 Go deeper: Check out the Ohio attorney general's 2023 Sunshine Manual.