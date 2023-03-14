1 hour ago - Things to Do
How to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Columbus
It's your lucky day! We've pulled together a list of the best local St. Patrick's Day events this weekend:
☘️ Watch the downtown parade organized by the Shamrock Club of Columbus.
- Steps off at 11:30am Friday near Genoa Park. Ends at the Convention Center. Free!
🇮🇪 Celebrate your heritage at the Irish Family Reunion after Friday's parade.
- Purchase food or bring your own!
- $8-15 at the Convention Center's Battelle Ballroom. Kids under 5 free!
🍺 Drink green beer and bar crawl.
- Crawl With Us: 4pm-midnight Friday and Saturday. $25-30. Includes a drink.
- Social City: noon-8pm Saturday. $30. Includes a T-shirt and koozie.
- PubCrawls.com: 1-8pm Saturday. $15.
🕵️ Solve a murder mystery during the Shamrock Stalker dinner show.
- 6-9pm Friday at Schmidt's, 240 E. Kossuth St. $60.
🎵 Sham-rock to Celtic music by Ohio bands at Friday concerts.
- Scully (3pm) and Mad Maudlin (7pm) at Tara Hall, 274 E. Innis Ave. $10. Kids free!
- The Drowsy Lads at Natalie's Grandview, 945 King Ave. 8:30pm. $20, standing room only.
💚 Grab something green and head to a party at a bar.
- Fado Irish Pub at Easton, 4022 Townsfair Way: 8am Friday. $10-20. Includes free breakfast or a $20 gift card.
- Byrne's Pub, 1248 W. Third Ave.: 8am Friday and 10am Saturday. $10.
- Fado Pub and Kitchen, 6652 Riverside Drive, Dublin: 9am Friday. Free until 10am, then $20. Includes a $20 gift card.
- Flannagan's, 6835 Caine Road: noon Friday. Free until 7pm, then $10.
- Howl at the Moon, 504 Park St.: 4pm Saturday. $5.
🍹 Explore Dublin — Dublin, Ohio, that is — with two alcohol-themed adventures.
- St. Paddy's Pub Crawl: 1pm Saturday. Stamp a passport with five stops to enter a drawing for a "pot o' gold" full of prizes. Free!
- Celtic Cocktail Trail: Year-round. Earn a koozie (three stops) or a T-shirt (10 stops).
