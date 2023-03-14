1 hour ago - Things to Do

How to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Columbus

Alissa Widman Neese
It's your lucky day! We've pulled together a list of the best local St. Patrick's Day events this weekend:

☘️ Watch the downtown parade organized by the Shamrock Club of Columbus.

  • Steps off at 11:30am Friday near Genoa Park. Ends at the Convention Center. Free!

🇮🇪 Celebrate your heritage at the Irish Family Reunion after Friday's parade.

  • Purchase food or bring your own!
  • $8-15 at the Convention Center's Battelle Ballroom. Kids under 5 free!

🍺 Drink green beer and bar crawl.

🕵️ Solve a murder mystery during the Shamrock Stalker dinner show.

  • 6-9pm Friday at Schmidt's, 240 E. Kossuth St. $60.

🎵 Sham-rock to Celtic music by Ohio bands at Friday concerts.

💚 Grab something green and head to a party at a bar.

  • Fado Irish Pub at Easton, 4022 Townsfair Way: 8am Friday. $10-20. Includes free breakfast or a $20 gift card.
  • Byrne's Pub, 1248 W. Third Ave.: 8am Friday and 10am Saturday. $10.

🍹 Explore Dublin — Dublin, Ohio, that is — with two alcohol-themed adventures.

  • St. Paddy's Pub Crawl: 1pm Saturday. Stamp a passport with five stops to enter a drawing for a "pot o' gold" full of prizes. Free!
  • Celtic Cocktail Trail: Year-round. Earn a koozie (three stops) or a T-shirt (10 stops).
