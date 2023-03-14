How to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Columbus

It's your lucky day! We've pulled together a list of the best local St. Patrick's Day events this weekend:

☘️ Watch the downtown parade organized by the Shamrock Club of Columbus.

Steps off at 11:30am Friday near Genoa Park. Ends at the Convention Center. Free!

🇮🇪 Celebrate your heritage at the Irish Family Reunion after Friday's parade.

Purchase food or bring your own!

$8-15 at the Convention Center's Battelle Ballroom. Kids under 5 free!

🍺 Drink green beer and bar crawl.

🕵️ Solve a murder mystery during the Shamrock Stalker dinner show.

6-9pm Friday at Schmidt's, 240 E. Kossuth St. $60.

🎵 Sham-rock to Celtic music by Ohio bands at Friday concerts.

Scully (3pm) and Mad Maudlin (7pm) at Tara Hall, 274 E. Innis Ave. $10. Kids free!

The Drowsy Lads at Natalie's Grandview, 945 King Ave. 8:30pm. $20, standing room only.

💚 Grab something green and head to a party at a bar.

Fado Irish Pub at Easton, 4022 Townsfair Way: 8am Friday. $10-20. Includes free breakfast or a $20 gift card.

Byrne's Pub, 1248 W. Third Ave.: 8am Friday and 10am Saturday. $10.

Fado Pub and Kitchen, 6652 Riverside Drive, Dublin: 9am Friday. Free until 10am, then $20. Includes a $20 gift card.

Flannagan's, 6835 Caine Road: noon Friday. Free until 7pm, then $10.

Howl at the Moon, 504 Park St.: 4pm Saturday. $5.

🍹 Explore Dublin — Dublin, Ohio, that is — with two alcohol-themed adventures.