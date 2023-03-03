Crew fans in the Nordecke at a match last season. Photo: Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

🏒 Cheer on the Blue Jackets against the Seattle Kraken on Family Night, with demonstrations by COSI on "the science of hockey."

7pm Friday at Nationwide Arena. Tickets as low as $28.

🎶 See the hills come alive on stage with the Sound of Music, a performance by the Butterfly Guild benefitting Nationwide Children's Hospital.

7pm Friday, 2pm and 7pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday at the Palace Theatre. $14-49.

🪩 Dance with electro-funk duo Chromeo inside Otherworld, an immersive sci-fi art installation.

10:30pm Friday, 5819 Chantry Dr. $40-45.

⚽ Kick off soccer season at the Crew's home opener against D.C. United. The first 10,000 fans receive a free winter beanie!

7:30pm Saturday at Lower.com Field. $39-91.

🎸 Support our music scene at Columbus Against the World, a lineup of local artists.

6pm Saturday at Newport Music Hall. $20.

🧘 Practice downward BrewDog pose and relieve stress at Beer Yoga.

10-11am Sunday at DogTap, 96 Gender Road, Canal Winchester. $15, bring your own mat.

🎨 Paint with flying colors at Brush Crazy's family and friends day.