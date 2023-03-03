16 mins ago - Sports
Ohio State women's basketball opens Big Ten Tournament with Michigan
The road to a national championship begins Friday for the OSU women's basketball team.
Dribbling the news: The Buckeyes (23-6) open the 2023 Big Ten Tournament against Michigan at approximately 3pm today.
Why it matters: OSU is a shoo-in to make the March Madness tournament regardless of the outcome, but a few wins this weekend mean a better seed and easier path to a title.
What's next: With a victory today, OSU advances to the semifinals tomorrow.
- The conference championship is Sunday.
How to watch: All games are broadcast on the Big Ten Network except Sunday's game on ESPN.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.