📚 Library celebrates 150th anniversary
It all began on March 4, 1873, as a single reading room inside the old City Hall building.
- A full 150 years later, the Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) system now has 23 locations serving readers all over Franklin County.
Driving the news: CML is celebrating the anniversary this Sunday with birthday bashes at most locations.
The intrigue: The first CML library predates the current state fairgrounds, the Horseshoe, Schmidt's meat packing business and even the name "Ohio State University."
- In 1901, steel magnate Andrew Carnegie donated $200,000 toward building the Main Library, which still stands today.
Be smart: These days, CML offers far more than borrowing books.
- You can also "check out" free passes to local attractions like the Columbus Zoo, Franklin Park Conservatory and even Clippers baseball games.
