📚 Library celebrates 150th anniversary

Alissa Widman Neese

The Columbus Metropolitan Library has 23 locations, including this one in the Hilltop that opened in 2021. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

It all began on March 4, 1873, as a single reading room inside the old City Hall building.

  • A full 150 years later, the Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) system now has 23 locations serving readers all over Franklin County.

Driving the news: CML is celebrating the anniversary this Sunday with birthday bashes at most locations.

The intrigue: The first CML library predates the current state fairgrounds, the Horseshoe, Schmidt's meat packing business and even the name "Ohio State University."

Be smart: These days, CML offers far more than borrowing books.

