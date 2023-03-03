The Columbus Metropolitan Library has 23 locations, including this one in the Hilltop that opened in 2021. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

It all began on March 4, 1873, as a single reading room inside the old City Hall building.

A full 150 years later, the Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) system now has 23 locations serving readers all over Franklin County.

Driving the news: CML is celebrating the anniversary this Sunday with birthday bashes at most locations.

The intrigue: The first CML library predates the current state fairgrounds, the Horseshoe, Schmidt's meat packing business and even the name "Ohio State University."

In 1901, steel magnate Andrew Carnegie donated $200,000 toward building the Main Library, which still stands today.

Be smart: These days, CML offers far more than borrowing books.