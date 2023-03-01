Women's History Month events in Columbus

Today kicks off Women's History Month, an opportunity to celebrate women's achievements and promote gender equality.

Alissa is especially excited for this year's theme: "Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories," which recognizes journalists and storytellers across all types of media.

Local activities to put on your calendar:

🇺🇸 Watch a documentary, "Trailblazing Women in Ohio Politics," followed by a panel discussion featuring two state officials who have broken political barriers.

7pm tonight at the Main Library. Free!

🎨 Explore the colorful life of painter Mary Cassatt in "Painting the Modern Woman," a documentary on the often-overlooked radical Impressionist.

7pm March 9, Columbus Museum of Art. $15.

7pm March 10, McConnell Arts Center. $12 online, $15 at the door.

🛍️ Support small businesses owned by women at a pop-up market.

11am-8pm March 11, noon-6pm March 12 at Polaris Fashion Place. Free!

🥋 Learn jiujitsu with black belt and self defense coach Laurah Hallock. Beginner friendly!

9am March 11 at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. Free!

🏈 Meet the Ohio author behind the book about the Toledo Troopers, the winningest team of the now-defunct National Women's Football League.

2-3pm March 11 at the Ohio History Center. $7-13 for museum admission.

🎷 Listen to women musicians at "PBJ & Jazz," a family-friendly concert experience.