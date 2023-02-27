New mysterious comedy shows are a hit in Columbus

Here's a recommendation for readers looking to add some suspense to an otherwise normal night out.

What's happening: For nearly a year, national company Don't Tell Comedy has hosted stand-up shows throughout Columbus that keep the venue and comedians a mystery until the day of the event.

How it works: Only times, dates and neighborhoods are advertised. Buy a $25 ticket online and then wait for an email with the location.

Sites are nontraditional, including local sandwich shops, art studios, an eyewear store and even a downtown apartment.

🍿 Bonus: You're allowed to bring your own beverages and snacks!

This week's shows: