19 mins ago - Things to Do
New mysterious comedy shows are a hit in Columbus
Here's a recommendation for readers looking to add some suspense to an otherwise normal night out.
What's happening: For nearly a year, national company Don't Tell Comedy has hosted stand-up shows throughout Columbus that keep the venue and comedians a mystery until the day of the event.
How it works: Only times, dates and neighborhoods are advertised. Buy a $25 ticket online and then wait for an email with the location.
- Sites are nontraditional, including local sandwich shops, art studios, an eyewear store and even a downtown apartment.
- 🍿 Bonus: You're allowed to bring your own beverages and snacks!
This week's shows:
- 8pm Thursday, Clintonville.
- 7pm and 9:30pm Friday, Short North.
- 7pm and 9:30pm Saturday, Short North.
