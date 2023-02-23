Public places in Columbus to explore Black history

Black History Month is almost over, but several free local displays highlighting and celebrating Black history are open into the spring and all year long.

Places to visit:

Exhibit of local artists celebrating the beauty of Black culture.

Schumacher Gallery on the fourth floor of Capital University's Blackmore Library, 2309 E. Main St, Bexley. Noon-4pm Monday-Friday, 1-4:30pm Saturday.

Through April 1, but closed March 4-12.

Exhibit featuring Black and Indigenous artists' work.

All People Arts Gallery, 1865 Parsons Ave. 9am-1pm Wednesday, 9am-11am Thursday and 10am-2pm Saturday. Through April 20.

Murals and sculptures dedicated to the theme of social justice, named after a local religious leader known as the father of the Social Gospel movement.

404 E. Broad St.

A 240-foot-long mural celebrating the history and leaders of the King-Lincoln District and Near East Side neighborhoods.

East Long Street, spanning the pedestrian bridge above I-71.