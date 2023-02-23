14 mins ago - Things to Do

Public places in Columbus to explore Black history

Alissa Widman Neese
Metal statues of people stand at the center of Washington Gladden Social Justice Park

A sculpture at Washington Gladden Social Justice Park in fall 2021. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

Black History Month is almost over, but several free local displays highlighting and celebrating Black history are open into the spring and all year long.

Places to visit:

"... of Black Skin"
  • Exhibit of local artists celebrating the beauty of Black culture.
  • Schumacher Gallery on the fourth floor of Capital University's Blackmore Library, 2309 E. Main St, Bexley. Noon-4pm Monday-Friday, 1-4:30pm Saturday.
  • Through April 1, but closed March 4-12.
"I Am Also Soft"
  • Exhibit featuring Black and Indigenous artists' work.
  • All People Arts Gallery, 1865 Parsons Ave. 9am-1pm Wednesday, 9am-11am Thursday and 10am-2pm Saturday. Through April 20.
Washington Gladden Social Justice Park
  • Murals and sculptures dedicated to the theme of social justice, named after a local religious leader known as the father of the Social Gospel movement.
  • 404 E. Broad St.
Long Street Cultural Wall
  • A 240-foot-long mural celebrating the history and leaders of the King-Lincoln District and Near East Side neighborhoods.
  • East Long Street, spanning the pedestrian bridge above I-71.
CBUS Soul Sculpture Trail
  • Experience Columbus helps plan your tour.
  • Sign up with your email to receive a list of sculptures across the city by Black artists.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more