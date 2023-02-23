Ohio purges thousands from voter rolls

Ohio removed thousands of citizens from the state voter rolls this week due to inactivity, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced.

Why it matters: Those impacted are urged to re-register if they want to cast a ballot this year.

State of play: Ohio has a "use it or lose it" system when it comes to staying active on its eligible voter list.

Those who do not vote, update their registration address or respond to board of elections notices over a six-year period are automatically removed.

Zoom in: Nearly 11,000 voters registered in Franklin County were taken off the rolls.

Be smart: It's worth taking a few seconds to search the state's list of removed names, even if you are a regular voter.

The state has mistakenly purged thousands of active voters in the past.

The big picture: Those earlier issues have made Ohio's voter purging a controversial practice, but one upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.