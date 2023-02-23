14 mins ago - Politics

Ohio purges thousands from voter rolls

Tyler Buchanan
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose holds his hand up while giving a speech.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose during a 2022 speech. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ohio removed thousands of citizens from the state voter rolls this week due to inactivity, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced.

Why it matters: Those impacted are urged to re-register if they want to cast a ballot this year.

State of play: Ohio has a "use it or lose it" system when it comes to staying active on its eligible voter list.

  • Those who do not vote, update their registration address or respond to board of elections notices over a six-year period are automatically removed.

Zoom in: Nearly 11,000 voters registered in Franklin County were taken off the rolls.

Be smart: It's worth taking a few seconds to search the state's list of removed names, even if you are a regular voter.

The big picture: Those earlier issues have made Ohio's voter purging a controversial practice, but one upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • LaRose says it's necessary in order to clean the voter rolls of those who have moved or died.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more