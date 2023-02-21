👋 Alissa here with a tip that hopefully makes some of you a few bucks.

Driving the news: I know that if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is — but lots of Ohioans truly have free money waiting to be reclaimed.

Recently, I learned I'm one of them, and will soon be $28 richer.

How it works: The Ohio Department of Commerce's Division of Unclaimed Funds is holding over $3 billion that's lost or forgotten.

The money comes from inactive financial accounts, as well as uncashed last paychecks, cashier's checks, stocks or bonds that banks and businesses report to the state.

Context: February is Unclaimed Funds Month and the state is trying to spread the word.

Be smart: Go to missingmoney.com, a state-endorsed website, and search your name to see if you're owed anything. Don't forget to also check your old addresses and last names.

All states but California, Georgia, Hawaii and Kansas participate — so if you've lived there, search those states' websites directly.

Ohio says its average claim last year was worth a whopping $4,000.

Pro tip: Also try searching for friends and family and brighten their day with some good news!

My father-in-law went down this rabbit hole recently and called me with a fun surprise.

Details: If you're able to claim any funds, the state emails you a form to print, fill out and mail downtown for review. It specifies exactly how much you're owed.

It was a quick process. I just needed to include a scanned copy of my driver's license and social security card.

Yes, but: Don't get too excited. Many unclaimed properties are just a few cents, as some of my family members unfortunately learned — meaning they're not worth more than the stamp you need to buy to send in a claim.

🤑 What's next: A review can take four months, but I'll update you when I receive my big check!

📬 Let us know if you're also in line to get unexpectedly richer! Email [email protected]