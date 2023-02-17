"Undesign the Redline" exhibit opens in Columbus

Students visiting the Main Library read a map of Columbus neighborhoods that were redlined in the 1930s. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

Mt. Vernon Avenue was once a bustling business hub for Columbus' Black residents, anchoring the tight-knit Bronzeville neighborhood during the segregation era.

Eventually, after decades of housing discrimination, the construction of I-71 sliced through the community. It was a devastating blow to what a former resident called the city's "center of African American life."

Why it matters: Discriminatory redlining in the 1930s led to historic disinvestment and disruption in Black neighborhoods — and the impact is still felt today.

"Undesign the Redline," now displayed at the Main Library, explores this history in Columbus and nationwide.

The exhibit offers solutions like reframing conversations, redesigning systems and reinvesting in communities.

The big picture: YWCA Columbus brought the traveling national exhibit here and created a committee of local experts to supplement it with historical documents, maps and local context, like the story of Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Flashback: A color-coded map of Columbus circa 1936 shows that neighborhoods of mostly poor and non-white residents were literally "redlined," or shaded red or yellow, and denied federal government-backed mortgage loans.

Green and blue areas — "desirable" places like Bexley, Clintonville and Upper Arlington — could access the funds.

It created a self-fulfilling prophecy. Redlined areas that declined from disinvestment were eventually targeted during interstate highway construction in the 1950s.

The bottom line: Columbus' highway system still snakes over mostly redlined areas today.

Meanwhile, loan-approved neighborhoods were unharmed, allowing residents to pass along property — and generational wealth — to their children.

What they're saying: "Housing today, and the way neighborhoods formed — it all comes back to this very intentional decision," Angela O'Neal, the library's manager of local history and genealogy, tells Axios.

"Most people are shocked. They haven't learned this history."

If you go: 96 S. Grant Ave. through March 15. On the first floor across from Carnegie's Cafe.

9am-9pm Monday-Thursday, 9am-6pm Friday-Saturday, 1-5pm Sunday.

The library also hosts a panel discussion Saturday from 1-2:30pm.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: This is an Ohio history lesson I wish I'd had in school — a thorough, comprehensive look at how events that can feel distant still affect the people of our community.

There's a lot of tough information to unpack, but a visit is well worth your time.