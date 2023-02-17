Eight Ohio presidential facts to spice up your Presidents Day

With Presidents Day approaching, impress your friends with these odd facts about the eight presidents who called Ohio home:

William Howard Taft: As a 25-year-old lawyer, he attended six straight days of the Cincinnati Opera Festival — with a different woman each day as his guest, per Doris Kearns Goodwin's account of the Progressive era.

Future wife Nellie went with him the first night.

Warren Harding: His former middle school teacher says he wasn't bright in school, but had a "wholesome fondness for fresh baked apple pie."

Rutherford B. Hayes: Like "Calvin and Hobbes" cartoonist Bill Watterson, Hayes graduated from Kenyon College in Gambier.

But between the two, it was Watterson who studied political science.

Ulysses S. Grant: His real first name is Hiram — also the name of the small college attended by fellow Ohioan and President James A. Garfield.

Benjamin Harrison: Helped prosecute the first woman ever convicted of murder in Indiana.

William H. Harrison: Frequently gave out free bottles of whiskey to campaign supporters.

James A. Garfield: Dreamed of becoming a sailor, but could only find work as a teenage mule driver pulling canal boats.

William McKinley: The McKinley monument outside the Ohio Statehouse faces west toward his former Neil House residence as a tribute to his wife, Ida.