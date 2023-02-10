🏈 Ohio's Super Bowl ties

Donna Kelce holds up photos of her sons, Jason and Travis, during a pre-Super Bowl LVII event. Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

It's going to be tough for Cleveland Heights to pick a Super Bowl team to root for.

Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, who grew up there and played college ball for Cincinnati, are competing on opposite sides this Sunday.

Travis is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason snaps the ball as the Philadelphia Eagles' center.

The big picture: The brothers are the most prominent Super Bowl players from Ohio this season, but not the only ones.

Josiah Scott from Hamilton plays for the Eagles, while the Chiefs feature Centerville's Joe Thuney, Cincinnati's Bryan Cook and Youngstown's Darian Kinnard.

Surprisingly, just one player on the two teams' active rosters is a former Buckeye: Eagles backup running back Trey Sermon.

Of note: Josh Sills, a backup Eagles offensive lineman from Sarahsville, was indicted last week on rape and kidnapping charges in Guernsey County.