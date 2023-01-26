👋 Tyler here. Back when Bengals QB Joe Burrow was in high school, I heard a story that he battled in a marathon game of Risk that lasted nearly an entire day.

When Burrow finally lost, so the apocryphal story goes, he immediately reset the board and demanded a rematch.

Flashback: I thankfully got to witness that competitiveness up close as a news reporter and sports broadcaster in his hometown while Burrow was the star of Athens High School.

State of play: Already a Buckeyes commit, Burrow received loads of attention during his magical senior season that ended with a heartbreaking loss in the state championship game.

A crowded press box forced our broadcasting crew to call a few home games on the roof, including one in which he caught a TD pass from himself.

Between the yard lines: I'm not a Bengals fan, but I still root for Burrow to succeed because he never forgot where he came from.

He memorably used his Heisman Trophy win to highlight the issue of rural poverty in Ohio and has since launched a foundation to help children dealing with mental illness and food insecurity.

What's next: A year out from losing the Super Bowl, Burrow is now a win away from reaching the big game twice in his three NFL seasons. He's also a finalist for AP's Most Valuable Player.