Megabus is back in Columbus after six-year hiatus
Megabus returns to Columbus Wednesday with routes to Chicago, Dayton and 12 other cities both in-state and throughout Indiana.
Driving the news: The low-cost bus carrier is expanding service in the Midwest because of a new partnership with Miller Transportation.
- Schedules are already available to start planning your getaway.
Flashback: Megabus discontinued service here in 2017 after 10 years because the route wasn't profitable.
Be smart: While trips to smaller cities may come at a bargain, we recommend shopping around for higher-profile destinations.
- For example, a one-way trip to Chicago in mid-February costs $80 and takes eight to nine hours — but we found 90-minute flights on United Airlines for as low as $83.
Yes, but: If you book a month or two in advance, we've found you can snag a bus seat for just $1.
