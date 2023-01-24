Megabus is back in Columbus after six-year hiatus

Megabus returns to Columbus Wednesday with routes to Chicago, Dayton and 12 other cities both in-state and throughout Indiana.

Driving the news: The low-cost bus carrier is expanding service in the Midwest because of a new partnership with Miller Transportation.

Schedules are already available to start planning your getaway.

Flashback: Megabus discontinued service here in 2017 after 10 years because the route wasn't profitable.

Be smart: While trips to smaller cities may come at a bargain, we recommend shopping around for higher-profile destinations.

For example, a one-way trip to Chicago in mid-February costs $80 and takes eight to nine hours — but we found 90-minute flights on United Airlines for as low as $83.

Yes, but: If you book a month or two in advance, we've found you can snag a bus seat for just $1.