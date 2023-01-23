1 hour ago - Food and Drink
🍽️ It's Restaurant Week again
If you plan on indulging in the latest 614 Restaurant Week, make your reservations quickly.
How it works: Monday through Saturday, enjoy special three-course menus at fixed prices ($15-$50) at more than 100 area restaurants.
- Proceeds benefit the Children's Hunger Alliance.
What's happening: Restaurant reservations made on OpenTable rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels nationally last fall.
- Reservation rates in Columbus and Ohio overall were even higher, OpenTable data shows, so it may be tougher to find availability.
What we're watching: Columbus reservations slumped significantly last summer amid inflation — and even July's Restaurant Week wasn't enough to keep those numbers in line with the national average.
