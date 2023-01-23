Data: OpenTable; Chart: Axios Visuals

If you plan on indulging in the latest 614 Restaurant Week, make your reservations quickly.

How it works: Monday through Saturday, enjoy special three-course menus at fixed prices ($15-$50) at more than 100 area restaurants.

Proceeds benefit the Children's Hunger Alliance.

What's happening: Restaurant reservations made on OpenTable rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels nationally last fall.

Reservation rates in Columbus and Ohio overall were even higher, OpenTable data shows, so it may be tougher to find availability.

What we're watching: Columbus reservations slumped significantly last summer amid inflation — and even July's Restaurant Week wasn't enough to keep those numbers in line with the national average.