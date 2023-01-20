🦖 Have a T. rex-ellent time at Jurassic Quest, a showcase of life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and kid-friendly activities.

9am-8pm Friday and Saturday. 9am-6pm Sunday. $19-36. Kids under 2 free!

🎊 Grab a cosplay outfit and head to Ohayocon — Ohio's largest anime convention is back in full swing at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

9am-midnight Friday ($40) and Saturday ($50). 10am-3pm Sunday ($25).

$85 weekend pass. Cash only at the door. Kids under 13 free!

🎵 Enjoy classical music played by the Columbus Symphony during a performance showcasing Beethoven, Mozart and Haydn at the Ohio Theatre.

7:30pm Friday and Saturday. 2pm Sunday. $31-89. Kids free!

🍺 Sample craft brews at Columbus Beerfest at the Convention Center.

1-4:30pm or 7:30-11pm Saturday.

$50 online, $60 at the door for 25 drink tickets and a souvenir sample mug.

🏒 Show gratitude during First Responders Night at Nationwide Arena as the Blue Jackets take on the San Jose Sharks.

7pm Saturday. Tickets start at $40.

🕺 Set the night alight at A&R Music Bar's K-Pop Night dance party, featuring hits by BTS, Blackpink, Exo and more.