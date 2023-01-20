What to do this weekend
🦖 Have a T. rex-ellent time at Jurassic Quest, a showcase of life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and kid-friendly activities.
- 9am-8pm Friday and Saturday. 9am-6pm Sunday. $19-36. Kids under 2 free!
🎊 Grab a cosplay outfit and head to Ohayocon — Ohio's largest anime convention is back in full swing at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
- 9am-midnight Friday ($40) and Saturday ($50). 10am-3pm Sunday ($25).
- $85 weekend pass. Cash only at the door. Kids under 13 free!
🎵 Enjoy classical music played by the Columbus Symphony during a performance showcasing Beethoven, Mozart and Haydn at the Ohio Theatre.
- 7:30pm Friday and Saturday. 2pm Sunday. $31-89. Kids free!
🍺 Sample craft brews at Columbus Beerfest at the Convention Center.
- 1-4:30pm or 7:30-11pm Saturday.
- $50 online, $60 at the door for 25 drink tickets and a souvenir sample mug.
🏒 Show gratitude during First Responders Night at Nationwide Arena as the Blue Jackets take on the San Jose Sharks.
- 7pm Saturday. Tickets start at $40.
🕺 Set the night alight at A&R Music Bar's K-Pop Night dance party, featuring hits by BTS, Blackpink, Exo and more.
- 8pm Saturday. $17 online, $20 at the door.
