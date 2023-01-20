🧀 Local guide to the best mac and cheese in Columbus

Tip Top 's iconic mac and cheese is delicious when dining in or taking it to go. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

Today is National Cheese Lover's Day, and we think there's no better way to celebrate than with a delectable dish of mac and cheese.

Our readers' local favorites:

Jesse A.: "The Eagle's mac and cheese is my personal favorite. 🤤

"It's a must if you've not had it! With some chicken and hot honey on the side … *southern faint*."

Ann S.: "Shade's in Canal Winchester."

Elaine B.: "Grandview Cafe's mac and cheese is delicious!"

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: Tip Top on Gay Street can't be beat. The thick penne noodles covered in white, creamy cheese sauce are topped with poblano peppers, red onion, corn, melted cheese and house-made chips.