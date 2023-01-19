Eight parents are suing the Hilliard school district, alleging "activist teachers" are having "intimate conversations about sexual behaviors" with students without parental consent.

What they're saying: The federal lawsuit claims a violation of parents' rights and that the situation is "a recipe for indoctrination and child abuse."

The other side: Hilliard superintendent David Stewart said in a statement Wednesday that the suit is "notably filled with misstatements of fact and mischaracterizations."

Between the lines: The case is just the latest development in a broader education culture war pitting educators and parents against each other and impacting how LGBTQ+ students are treated.