Parents sue Hilliard schools over LGBTQ+ issues
Eight parents are suing the Hilliard school district, alleging "activist teachers" are having "intimate conversations about sexual behaviors" with students without parental consent.
What they're saying: The federal lawsuit claims a violation of parents' rights and that the situation is "a recipe for indoctrination and child abuse."
The other side: Hilliard superintendent David Stewart said in a statement Wednesday that the suit is "notably filled with misstatements of fact and mischaracterizations."
Between the lines: The case is just the latest development in a broader education culture war pitting educators and parents against each other and impacting how LGBTQ+ students are treated.
- In September, Hilliard teachers faced backlash from parents for wearing badges in support of LGBTQ+ students that included a QR code with resources for adults, which is referenced in the suit.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.