Playing along at Parlay Sporting Club + Kitchen

👋 Tyler here. Parlay Sporting Club + Kitchen markets itself as not just a place to eat and drink, but to play.

There's Skee-Ball in the corner, bartop ring toss and, soon enough, a betting kiosk to wager on sports.

Alas, the kiosk wasn't available yet when I visited for lunch, shortly after Ohio's sports betting program went live, so I couldn't actually book a parlay at Parlay.

Context: Parlays are multi-leg longshot bets that require each component to hit in order to win a sizable prize.

State of play: Here are sure bets: You'll find any live sport in the world playing on one of Parlay's gazillion TVs, just as you'll find something suitable on its copious lunch, brunch and dinner menus.

Yes, but: Expect to pay up for the privilege. A pulled chicken nachos appetizer and beer ran me north of $25.

I get that it's attracting a certain clientele — Parlay offers a $9 valet and is across from the ritzy Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse — but there's a reason Roosters joints are always packed.

Vibe check: The service was friendly, but the loud, decade-old club music felt a little off for a sports bar during the day.

The last word: I'd like to return on a game day when bets are flying as fast as the drinks.

Heck, if you're really lucky, you can walk out ahead.

If you go: 570 N. High St., open daily from 11am-2:30am.