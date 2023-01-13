58 mins ago - Things to Do

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbus

Tyler Buchanan
Photo illustration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and children holding "I am a Man" signs with the WashingtonMonument in the background.

Photo Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios. Photo: Stephen F. Somerstein, Bloomber/Getty Images

Some free events in Central Ohio honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday:

Learn about King's legacy at an Ohio History Center open house in partnership with the King Arts Complex.

  • 12pm-4pm.

March along Cleveland Avenue with We Are Linden.

  • Noon-2pm. Meet at 11am at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1555 E. Hudson St.

March downtown and watch a City of Columbus program at the Lincoln Theatre.

  • 4:30pm march, 5:30pm program.

Create cards and placemats for local seniors at the Dublin Community Recreation Center.

  • 10am and 11:30am.
