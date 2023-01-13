Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbus

Some free events in Central Ohio honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday:

Learn about King's legacy at an Ohio History Center open house in partnership with the King Arts Complex.

12pm-4pm.

March along Cleveland Avenue with We Are Linden.

Noon-2pm. Meet at 11am at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1555 E. Hudson St.

March downtown and watch a City of Columbus program at the Lincoln Theatre.

4:30pm march, 5:30pm program.

Create cards and placemats for local seniors at the Dublin Community Recreation Center.