Columbus criticized over shooting death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed

The Wedgewood Village Apartments in the Hilltop. Source: Google Maps

Family members and activists continue to seek justice and information in the October shooting death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed.

The latest: With an investigation ongoing, City Council members heard criticism Monday of Columbus' treatment of Sinzae's family in the shooting's aftermath.

A timeline:

Oct. 12: Sinzae, who was Black, is shot and killed at the Hilltop's Wedgewood Village Apartments, the city's 111th homicide of 2022.

Sinzae's obituary says he enjoyed listening to music, playing video games and hanging out with friends.

Oct. 13: A white fellow Wedgewood resident, Krieg Butler, 36, is arrested in the case. Bond is set at $1 million.

A witness reported seeing Butler exit a truck, fire his weapon at Sinzae and flee the scene, per court records. It's unclear if Butler and Sinzae knew each other.

Oct. 20: Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack dismisses the case, after Butler reportedly claimed self-defense.

Nov. 29: A 14-year-old girl is injured in another Wedgewood shooting.

Dec. 17: Suleeman Abdi, 25, is shot and killed at the complex.

WBNS-TV reports the city had already spent much of 2022 urging the complex's owners to make necessary safety improvements.

17 homicides have been reported at Wedgewood since 2017.

Late December/early January: Sinzae's death receives a spike in attention on social media and from national news outlets.

Jan. 1: Family members demand Butler's arrest, Tyack's removal as prosecutor and a federal hate crime investigation to commence.

Jan. 9: City leaders acknowledged the criticism for failing to provide Sinzae's family with customary trauma counseling and not informing them Butler would be released from jail.

What's next: The police department says it is awaiting "key forensic and ballistic evidence" to turn over to the county prosecutor.