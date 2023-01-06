3 places to ski and snowboard within 4 hours of Columbus
Want to hit the slopes? Northern Ohio and southeast Michigan have a handful of options if you're interested in a quick trip to the mountains.
- Here are three ski resorts within four hours of Columbus, with seasons running November-March.
Of note: Season passes are no longer available.
Be smart: Check a resort's website before departing, as it may temporarily close during unseasonably warm and rainy times.
Alpine Valley, Chesterland, Ohio
Cost: Lift tickets start at $64 for adults and rentals are $37+.
Number of lifts: 5
Other activities: Tubing, dining and retail.
Mt. Brighton, Brighton, Michigan
Cost: Lift tickets are $84+ for adults and rentals are $54+.
Number of lifts: 12
Other activities: Dining and retail.
Boston Mills/Brandywine, Peninsula, Ohio
Cost: Lift tickets are $64+ for adults and rentals are $37+.
Number of lifts: 11; Boston Mills (6), Brandywine (5)
Other activities: Tubing, dining and retail.
