3 places to ski and snowboard within 4 hours of Columbus

Want to hit the slopes? Northern Ohio and southeast Michigan have a handful of options if you're interested in a quick trip to the mountains.

Here are three ski resorts within four hours of Columbus, with seasons running November-March.

Of note: Season passes are no longer available.

Be smart: Check a resort's website before departing, as it may temporarily close during unseasonably warm and rainy times.

Alpine Valley, Chesterland, Ohio

Cost: Lift tickets start at $64 for adults and rentals are $37+.

Number of lifts: 5

Other activities: Tubing, dining and retail.

Cost: Lift tickets are $84+ for adults and rentals are $54+.

Number of lifts: 12

Other activities: Dining and retail.

Cost: Lift tickets are $64+ for adults and rentals are $37+.

Number of lifts: 11; Boston Mills (6), Brandywine (5)

Other activities: Tubing, dining and retail.