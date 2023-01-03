2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Mercury Diner offers best of both worlds

Tyler Buchanan
Sandwiches and fries on a diner counter.

The Mercury Diner's chicken sandwich and patty melt lunch meals. Photos: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

👋 Tyler here. Columbus' newest diner is a versatile one.

  • You could head to The Mercury Diner for a tipsy brunch loaded with biscuits and gravy and mimosas.
  • It's also a kid-friendly greasy spoon and a solid lunch spot for those working at nearby Nationwide Children's Hospital.

State of play: The modernistic joint, which describes itself as "a kind of cosmic place," features a giant moon painted on the wall and menu items like "space balls" (glazed donut holes).

What I ordered: The fried chicken sandwich topped with a house-made "Mercury sauce" resembling aioli, along with fries and a side salad.

  • The portions were hefty and delicious, the coffee refills plentiful and the vibes excellent.

Next time, I plan to try the "disco fries," a 614 take on Canadian poutine.

If you go: 621 Parsons Ave., 8am-2pm Thursday-Monday.

A diner counter.
The modernistic Mercury Diner counter.
