Where to celebrate Kwanzaa in Columbus

Kwanzaa, a week-long celebration of African American culture and heritage, begins Monday.

It's a time to reflect upon a principle each day, such as Umoja (unity), Kuumba (creativity) or Imani (faith).

Where to celebrate:

🪘 Enjoy African drumming, dance, music and storytelling at the Ohio History Connection in partnership with Tawi Family Village.

4-8pm Dec. 26 and 1-8pm Dec. 31. Free!

🎻 Listen to the Urban Strings Columbus youth orchestra celebrate Kujichagulia (self-determination) at the Martin Luther King Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

2pm Dec. 27. Free!

🎭 Visit the King Arts Complex for activities focused on Ujamaa (cooperative economics) and programming by the Lincoln Theatre.

4-8pm Dec. 29. Free!

Full list of events from the Ohio History Connection