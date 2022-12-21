2 hours ago - Things to Do
Where to celebrate Kwanzaa in Columbus
Kwanzaa, a week-long celebration of African American culture and heritage, begins Monday.
- It's a time to reflect upon a principle each day, such as Umoja (unity), Kuumba (creativity) or Imani (faith).
Where to celebrate:
🪘 Enjoy African drumming, dance, music and storytelling at the Ohio History Connection in partnership with Tawi Family Village.
- 4-8pm Dec. 26 and 1-8pm Dec. 31. Free!
🎻 Listen to the Urban Strings Columbus youth orchestra celebrate Kujichagulia (self-determination) at the Martin Luther King Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.
- 2pm Dec. 27. Free!
🎭 Visit the King Arts Complex for activities focused on Ujamaa (cooperative economics) and programming by the Lincoln Theatre.
- 4-8pm Dec. 29. Free!
