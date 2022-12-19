50 mins ago - Things to Do

Must-see holiday light shows in Columbus

Alissa Widman Neese
A gif of a house's holiday lights looping

The Harman House at 3192 Menzola Drive. Clip: Alissa Widman Neese

These houses shine so bright that we're confident they'd even make Clark Griswold blush.

  • Three mesmerizing local shows synced to music that you don't want to miss this week:
The Harman House

An hourlong song loop on the West Side features everything from Nat King Cole and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra to Imagine Dragons and Simple Plan.

  • 3192 Menzola Drive.
Dazzling Christmas Lights

Visit their website to control the playlist from your car!

  • 649 Old Coach Road, Westerville.
  • Pro tip: Bring a canned good for the Westerville Area Resource Ministry.
A house decorated with Christmas lights that reads "use the jukebox" in the window
The light display on Old Coach Road in 2021. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
Westbrook Village Lights

A sprawling coordination of multiple houses on the Southwest Side.

  • 1863 Westbrook Village Drive.
  • This neighborhood also collects canned food for charity.
A house decorated with Christmas lights that reads "Merry Christmas" on the garage
The light display on Westbrook Village Drive in 2021. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
