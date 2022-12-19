Must-see holiday light shows in Columbus

The Harman House at 3192 Menzola Drive. Clip: Alissa Widman Neese

These houses shine so bright that we're confident they'd even make Clark Griswold blush.

Three mesmerizing local shows synced to music that you don't want to miss this week:

The Harman House

An hourlong song loop on the West Side features everything from Nat King Cole and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra to Imagine Dragons and Simple Plan.

3192 Menzola Drive.

Visit their website to control the playlist from your car!

649 Old Coach Road, Westerville.

Pro tip: Bring a canned good for the Westerville Area Resource Ministry.

The light display on Old Coach Road in 2021. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

A sprawling coordination of multiple houses on the Southwest Side.

1863 Westbrook Village Drive.

This neighborhood also collects canned food for charity.