50 mins ago - Things to Do
Must-see holiday light shows in Columbus
These houses shine so bright that we're confident they'd even make Clark Griswold blush.
- Three mesmerizing local shows synced to music that you don't want to miss this week:
The Harman House
An hourlong song loop on the West Side features everything from Nat King Cole and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra to Imagine Dragons and Simple Plan.
- 3192 Menzola Drive.
Dazzling Christmas Lights
Visit their website to control the playlist from your car!
- 649 Old Coach Road, Westerville.
- Pro tip: Bring a canned good for the Westerville Area Resource Ministry.
Westbrook Village Lights
A sprawling coordination of multiple houses on the Southwest Side.
- 1863 Westbrook Village Drive.
- This neighborhood also collects canned food for charity.
