Here's what Ohio lawmakers passed during 16-hour lame duck session

Ohio's post-election political period is characterized by a flurry of activity, backroom negotiating and, toward the end, 132 very tired lawmakers.

Driving the news: Both hurried and seemingly endless, this year's lame-duck session culminated in a 16-hour legislative marathon that wrapped up yesterday morning.

"I rise in opposition to this …," one lawmaker said around 5:15am, "for a lot of reasons which I can't even think of right now."

Why it matters: While you slept, legislators passed laws impacting your voting rights, Columbus' new flavored tobacco ban and safety on the roadways.

What passed:

✅ An election overhaul to:

Require photo ID to vote.

Shorten the absentee ballot request period.

Eliminate early voting the Monday before Election Day.

End August special elections in most cases.

🏛 Criminal justice reforms, including:

Decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips .

Banning cell phone use while driving, except for hands-free or single-swipe actions.

🚬 Eliminating municipal tobacco bans.

This targets cities like Columbus, which recently banned the sale of flavored tobacco starting in 2024.

🏞 Allowing fracking on public lands.

💵 $6 billion in federal relief funding, including:

Money for nursing homes, rural hospitals, an adoption grant program and arts programs.

What didn't pass:

❌ Stricter abortion policies.

Republicans opted against pursuing a total abortion ban this fall, but may do so in 2023.

🗳 Tougher ballot initiative rules.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) sought to raise the voting threshold for constitutional amendments to pass.

Stewart openly said the proposal was meant to block future ballot attempts protecting abortion access and reforming the redistricting process.

🏫 Major education changes.

Lawmakers wanted to shift power away from the state school board toward the governor's office.

🏆 Anti-trans laws.

GOP members wanted to prohibit transgender athletes from competing in high school girls' sports and ban gender-affirming care for minors.

Separately, proposals to legalize recreational marijuana and enact gun control measures failed to gain traction.

What's next: Approved bills head to the governor's desk for a signature, while all other legislative efforts start over next year.

Ohio's weirdest proposed laws

For every major policy proposal is an obscure one that tends to go overlooked.

Take House Bill 379, which pitched a new "Weirdo Cat Lovers of Cleveland" license plate.

The intrigue: We scoured the Statehouse for the most unusual items proposed this two-year term:

🎞 No love for Ralphie. A bipartisan bill wanted to designate Nov. 18 as "Christmas Story Family Day" for the date in 1983 that the movie was released.

😬 Don't eat Fido. Six lawmakers unsuccessfully tried to ban pet food from containing the remains of dead cats and dogs.

🏈 Go Buckeyes? One resolution promoted former OSU player Dick Schafrath's candidacy to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while another sought to get the program's vacated victories from 2010 reinstated.

The House passed the latter resolution by a 51-31 vote, but the Senate failed to take it up.

Yes, but: Sometimes these efforts are successful.