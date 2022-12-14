The legend of Red Lobster Lover Joe

A local man known only as Red Lobster Lover Joe has enjoyed something of a cult following for his earnest obsession with the seafood chain.

The intrigue: He's shared photos of his near-daily visits on Twitter and Flickr for the past decade, but until recently, the man behind the account was largely a mystery.

That changed following his recent interview (over Red Lobster lunch, of course) with blogger D.J. Byrnes.

What we learned: Red Lobster executives keep tabs on Joe's posts for food quality control and even send him Christmas cards.

Joe spends more than $2,500 annually at Red Lobster, though he usually forgoes the famous cheddar bay biscuits.

Worthy of your time: The interview, published in Byrnes' newsletter, The Rooster, is an absolute must-read.

The bottom line: May we all love something as much as Joe loves Red Lobster.