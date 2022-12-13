It's becoming harder to predict when it will snow in Columbus

Data: NOAA; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Visuals

If you're anxious for the first major snowstorm of the winter, history says be patient.

State of play: Despite the holiday movies and songs portraying December as a winter wonderland, the bulk of our region's snow has typically fallen in January and February in recent years.

Our first inch usually lands by Dec. 10, though — and with rain and highs in the 40s and 50s in this week's forecast, it's unlikely to arrive any time soon.

Why it matters: Climate change is disrupting snowfall patterns throughout the U.S., making them more extreme and unpredictable, according to a Climate Central analysis.

While most places are seeing decreases in spring and fall snowfall, meteorological winter — December through February — is more of a mixed bag.

Zoom in: Columbus winters are now 4.6° F higher on average than in 1970.

The intrigue: Warming temperatures don't necessarily mean less snow, Climate Central meteorologist Lauren Casey tells Axios. Columbus winters are actually 3 inches snowier today.

How it works: A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, which means when it does snow, accumulation is greater.

But on the flip side, fewer nights of below-freezing temperatures mean the piles and drifts don't stick around as long.

Flashback: Remember 2020's white Christmas, the only thing that seemed to go right that year? That was an exception, not the norm.

Historically in Columbus, there's a 26% likelihood for what the National Weather Service dubs a white Christmas — an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, Casey says.

What we're watching: An extreme weather event called the "Greenland Block" could disrupt our patterns and develop into a powerful storm before the new year, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

💡 Tyler's tip: Prep for winter storms ahead of time, especially if the highways are snowed in, and stock up on de-icer spray cans.

They make for good stocking stuffers, particularly for young drivers.

Christmas Day climate extremes

Warmest high: 64° F (1893)

Coldest high: 1° F (1983)

Coldest low: -12° F (1983)

Warmest low: 55° F (1982, 1889)

Most precipitation: 0.82 inches (2021)

Most snowfall: 7 inches (1890)

Greatest snow depth: 9 inches (1960)

Source: National Weather Service