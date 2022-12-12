It's never too early to start planning where you'll ring in the new year.

Many downtown bars charge a cover for the occasion, so check with your favorites before getting dolled up and heading out.

Here are nine parties happening on New Year's Eve that caught our attention:

You pick the playlist with requests all night long — 2022 will go out with a bang!

8pm, 1516 N. High St.

$25. Upgrade for better seating, champagne toast and snacks.

One of the city's newest entertainment hotspots, this high-energy live music venue won't disappoint.

8pm, 504 N. Park St.

$65. Buying an online ticket ahead of time is strongly encouraged. Upgrade for better seating, food, alcohol and party favors.

Can't decide which bar to patron? Try them all with no cover charge. Participating locations include Gaswerks, Novak's Tavern & Patio and Whistle & Keg (pour your own beer!), with more to be added.

6pm, check in at Brothers Bar & Grill, 477 Park St.

$35, includes appetizers, photo booth and champagne toast.

Free shuttle available for large groups; email [email protected] for information.

Ivan Kane's world-famous burlesque show is throwing a masquerade party. Masquerade attire recommended but not required.

9:30pm, 3959 Brighton Rose Square, Easton.

$35 at door. $10 discount online through Dec. 15. Upgrade for better seating, food, alcohol and party favors.

Bonus: Dine at the supper club from 7-9pm and get free entry!

Get ready to do the "Cupid Shuffle" — it's line dance night!

6pm, 6835 Caine Road.

$15, includes champagne toast.

Dance the night away with DJ Chuck Starr, with hits from the '80s, '90s and today.

8pm, 1151 N. High St.

$15 at door, includes champagne toast and party favors. Discounted online.

Bonus: Free entry from 8-10pm!

Grab a mask — the fun and fancy kind — and dress to impress at this Night at the Opera-themed formal masquerade party with ballroom dancing.

8pm, 402 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite A, Worthington.

$100, includes a buffet dinner and a themed photo. Must buy tickets online by Dec. 27, with a $15 discount through Dec. 17.

Ring in 2023 with lots of laughs. Dale Jones, a "Last Comic Standing" semifinalist, has two stand-up shows.

7:30pm ($32) and 10pm ($60), 145 Easton Town Center.

The late show includes a champagne toast, party favors and an opportunity to watch the ball drop in the show room.

Celebrate the new year with a delicious dinner special, with locations across Franklin County.