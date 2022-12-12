9 New Year’s Eve events in Columbus to ring in 2023
It's never too early to start planning where you'll ring in the new year.
- Many downtown bars charge a cover for the occasion, so check with your favorites before getting dolled up and heading out.
Here are nine parties happening on New Year's Eve that caught our attention:
1. 🎹 Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar
You pick the playlist with requests all night long — 2022 will go out with a bang!
- 8pm, 1516 N. High St.
- $25. Upgrade for better seating, champagne toast and snacks.
2. 🎉 Howl at the Moon
One of the city's newest entertainment hotspots, this high-energy live music venue won't disappoint.
- 8pm, 504 N. Park St.
- $65. Buying an online ticket ahead of time is strongly encouraged. Upgrade for better seating, food, alcohol and party favors.
3. 🏃 Park Street bar crawl
Can't decide which bar to patron? Try them all with no cover charge. Participating locations include Gaswerks, Novak's Tavern & Patio and Whistle & Keg (pour your own beer!), with more to be added.
- 6pm, check in at Brothers Bar & Grill, 477 Park St.
- $35, includes appetizers, photo booth and champagne toast.
- Free shuttle available for large groups; email [email protected] for information.
4. 🍾 Forty Deuce
Ivan Kane's world-famous burlesque show is throwing a masquerade party. Masquerade attire recommended but not required.
- 9:30pm, 3959 Brighton Rose Square, Easton.
- $35 at door. $10 discount online through Dec. 15. Upgrade for better seating, food, alcohol and party favors.
- Bonus: Dine at the supper club from 7-9pm and get free entry!
5. ☘️ Flannagan's
Get ready to do the "Cupid Shuffle" — it's line dance night!
- 6pm, 6835 Caine Road.
- $15, includes champagne toast.
6. 🕺 Skully's Music-Diner
Dance the night away with DJ Chuck Starr, with hits from the '80s, '90s and today.
- 8pm, 1151 N. High St.
- $15 at door, includes champagne toast and party favors. Discounted online.
- Bonus: Free entry from 8-10pm!
7. 💃 Crystal Ballroom Dance Center
Grab a mask — the fun and fancy kind — and dress to impress at this Night at the Opera-themed formal masquerade party with ballroom dancing.
- 8pm, 402 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite A, Worthington.
- $100, includes a buffet dinner and a themed photo. Must buy tickets online by Dec. 27, with a $15 discount through Dec. 17.
8. 🤣 Funny Bone
Ring in 2023 with lots of laughs. Dale Jones, a "Last Comic Standing" semifinalist, has two stand-up shows.
- 7:30pm ($32) and 10pm ($60), 145 Easton Town Center.
- The late show includes a champagne toast, party favors and an opportunity to watch the ball drop in the show room.
9. 🍽️ Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
Celebrate the new year with a delicious dinner special, with locations across Franklin County.
- Meals ranging from $15-70. Reservations recommended.
