What to do this weekend in Columbus

Kevin Smith and William Shatner — who will both appear at GalaxyCon this weekend — speak at this year's Comic-Con in San Diego. Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

🚀 Meet celebrities from "Star Trek," "Clerks," and "Smallville" — plus pro wrestlers and Disney princesses — at GalaxyCon, the out-of-this-world pop culture celebration.

2pm-12:30am today ($35), 10am-1:30am Saturday ($50), 10am-8pm Sunday ($40) at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. $90 weekend pass.

Some events and photo opportunities cost extra. Kids 9 and under free!

🎟️ Snag one of the few remaining tickets for Reba McEntire's concert at Nationwide Arena, rescheduled from November.

7:30pm tonight. $50-160, plus resale tickets available.

🎷 Enjoy the sounds of the season with a jazzy twist — the Columbus Symphony's "Holiday Pops" is back at the Ohio Theatre.

8pm tonight, 3pm Saturday and Sunday. $19-88.

⚽ Cheer on the U.S. Men's National Team against the Netherlands during another World Cup watch party at Lower.com Field.

Doors open at 8am Saturday for 10am kickoff. Free!

⛪ Tour historic downtown churches with Columbus Landmarks, featuring festive music and homemade Christmas cookies.

12:30pm Saturday. $25, must buy tickets online in advance.

🛍️ Shop local at the Short North Holiday Hop, with live music, ice sculptures and art exhibits.

2-8pm Saturday. Free!

🎄 Bah, humbug! Go back to the 1800s and see "A Christmas Carol" come to life at Ohio Village's "Dickens of a Christmas."

5:30-9pm Saturday, 1-5pm Sunday, through Dec. 18. $9-18, kids under 3 free!

🎵 Hear a mashup of hip-hop and "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" when "The Hip Hop Nutcracker" brings its 10th anniversary tour to the Palace Theatre.