Gender disparity at the Ohio General Assembly to grow in '23

Tyler Buchanan

Data: Center for American Women and Politics; Note: 2023 data reflects women anticipated to serve in the Ohio General Assembly as of January 2023; Chart: Axios Visuals

Men already greatly outnumber women representing Ohioans in the Statehouse — and the disparity is growing more uneven in January.

State of play: Women will hold 29% of seats in the upcoming 135th General Assembly just eight of 33 in the Ohio Senate and 30 of 99 in the House of Representatives.

  • That's down from the current term's record-high of 31%.

Why it matters: Ohio's setback contrasts with a record level of women serving across the U.S., according to the Center for American Women and Politics.

The big picture: Around 2,400 women will serve in state legislatures next year and hold more than 32% of all seats, the country's highest percentage ever — with parity still a long way off.

  • Representation has increased gradually over the past 15 years, making especially large jumps in the 2018 and 2020 elections.
  • Around two-thirds of seats held by women are Democrats.

The intrigue: Republican women will buck that trend in Ohio next term.

  • GOP members will outnumber their counterparts 22 to 16 due to several Democrats leaving office or losing re-election bids.

Yes, but: Republicans hold far more total seats, meaning Democrats still have a higher proportion of women in state office.

  • Most Democratic caucus leaders next term are women, including House Minority Leader Allison Russo of Upper Arlington.
  • Just two of the 10 GOP leadership spots will be held by women.

Of note: The House passed a bipartisan bill last week allowing political candidates to use donations to pay for child care expenses on the campaign trail.

  • The goal is to allow more parents of young children, particularly mothers, to run for office.
  • The bill needs Senate approval before the end of 2022 to send it to Gov. Mike DeWine's desk for a final signature.

What they're saying: "A democracy that works for all of us must look like all of us," Rep. Latyna M. Humphrey (D-Columbus), one of two main bill sponsors, said in a statement.

avatar

