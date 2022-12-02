Data: Center for American Women and Politics; Note: 2023 data reflects women anticipated to serve in the Ohio General Assembly as of January 2023; Chart: Axios Visuals

Men already greatly outnumber women representing Ohioans in the Statehouse — and the disparity is growing more uneven in January.

State of play: Women will hold 29% of seats in the upcoming 135th General Assembly — just eight of 33 in the Ohio Senate and 30 of 99 in the House of Representatives.

That's down from the current term's record-high of 31%.

Why it matters: Ohio's setback contrasts with a record level of women serving across the U.S., according to the Center for American Women and Politics.

The big picture: Around 2,400 women will serve in state legislatures next year and hold more than 32% of all seats, the country's highest percentage ever — with parity still a long way off.

Representation has increased gradually over the past 15 years, making especially large jumps in the 2018 and 2020 elections.

Around two-thirds of seats held by women are Democrats.

The intrigue: Republican women will buck that trend in Ohio next term.

GOP members will outnumber their counterparts 22 to 16 due to several Democrats leaving office or losing re-election bids.

Yes, but: Republicans hold far more total seats, meaning Democrats still have a higher proportion of women in state office.

Most Democratic caucus leaders next term are women, including House Minority Leader Allison Russo of Upper Arlington.

Just two of the 10 GOP leadership spots will be held by women.

Of note: The House passed a bipartisan bill last week allowing political candidates to use donations to pay for child care expenses on the campaign trail.

The goal is to allow more parents of young children, particularly mothers, to run for office.

The bill needs Senate approval before the end of 2022 to send it to Gov. Mike DeWine's desk for a final signature.

What they're saying: "A democracy that works for all of us must look like all of us," Rep. Latyna M. Humphrey (D-Columbus), one of two main bill sponsors, said in a statement.