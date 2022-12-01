🌲 Where to find your Christmas tree

With the holiday season now in full swing, your hunt for the perfect Christmas tree can officially begin.

Start soon though, as sellers are warning about lower inventory and higher costs.

Where to buy a fresh-cut pine, fir or spruce in Franklin County:

The closest location to Columbus where you can cut your own tree, since 1966.

10am-7pm Monday-Thursday, 10am-8pm Friday-Sunday.

1099 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road, Blacklick.

All proceeds benefit Hope Thru Housing, a residential substance abuse program.

Noon-7pm Monday-Thursday, 10am-8pm Friday, 9am-8pm Saturday, 9am-7pm Sunday.

2340 W. Dublin Granville Road, Linworth.

Seven lots conveniently located across Franklin County.

11am-8pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-9pm Friday, 9am-9pm Saturday, 10am-7pm Sunday.

A family-owned business in the heart of the city.

9am-9pm Monday-Saturday, 9am-6pm Sunday.

1627 Kenny Road, Columbus.

Pro tips: The Ohio Christmas Tree Association explains how to care for your tree.

Warm up with hot chocolate in a rustic cabin and choose from pre-cut or cut-your-own trees.

This weekend only! Noon-5pm Friday, 9am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.

3600 Wilson Road, Sunbury.

Avoid the crowds — reservations are required.

9am-4:30pm Saturday and Sunday.

4971 Cackler Road, Delaware.

All trees are $60, so buy one as tall as you'd like — no per-the-foot math required.

9am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.

18961 Collins Road, Marysville.

One of the area's largest and oldest tree farms, dating back to 1952. Look for deals on "Charlie Brown trees" — just $6-19.

10am-5pm Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm Saturday-Sunday.

2030 Timbuk Road, Granville.

🎄 We want to know: Do you prefer a real or artificial tree? Take our poll!