59 mins ago - Things to Do

🌲 Where to find your Christmas tree

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of a Christmas tree with the Axios "A" as the topper.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With the holiday season now in full swing, your hunt for the perfect Christmas tree can officially begin.

  • Start soon though, as sellers are warning about lower inventory and higher costs.

Where to buy a fresh-cut pine, fir or spruce in Franklin County:

Mr. Tree Farm

The closest location to Columbus where you can cut your own tree, since 1966.

  • 10am-7pm Monday-Thursday, 10am-8pm Friday-Sunday.
  • 1099 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road, Blacklick.
HTH Christmas Tree Lot

All proceeds benefit Hope Thru Housing, a residential substance abuse program.

  • Noon-7pm Monday-Thursday, 10am-8pm Friday, 9am-8pm Saturday, 9am-7pm Sunday.
  • 2340 W. Dublin Granville Road, Linworth.
Oakland Nurseries

Seven lots conveniently located across Franklin County.

  • 11am-8pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-9pm Friday, 9am-9pm Saturday, 10am-7pm Sunday.
Taylor Christmas Tree Farm

A family-owned business in the heart of the city.

  • 9am-9pm Monday-Saturday, 9am-6pm Sunday.
  • 1627 Kenny Road, Columbus.

Pro tips: The Ohio Christmas Tree Association explains how to care for your tree.

Country Cabin Tree Farm

Warm up with hot chocolate in a rustic cabin and choose from pre-cut or cut-your-own trees.

  • This weekend only! Noon-5pm Friday, 9am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.
  • 3600 Wilson Road, Sunbury.
Cackler Farms

Avoid the crowds — reservations are required.

  • 9am-4:30pm Saturday and Sunday.
  • 4971 Cackler Road, Delaware.
Irwin Farms

All trees are $60, so buy one as tall as you'd like — no per-the-foot math required.

  • 9am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.
  • 18961 Collins Road, Marysville.
Timbuk Farms

One of the area's largest and oldest tree farms, dating back to 1952. Look for deals on "Charlie Brown trees" — just $6-19.

  • 10am-5pm Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm Saturday-Sunday.
  • 2030 Timbuk Road, Granville.

