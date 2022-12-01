🌲 Where to find your Christmas tree
With the holiday season now in full swing, your hunt for the perfect Christmas tree can officially begin.
- Start soon though, as sellers are warning about lower inventory and higher costs.
Where to buy a fresh-cut pine, fir or spruce in Franklin County:
Mr. Tree Farm
The closest location to Columbus where you can cut your own tree, since 1966.
- 10am-7pm Monday-Thursday, 10am-8pm Friday-Sunday.
- 1099 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road, Blacklick.
HTH Christmas Tree Lot
All proceeds benefit Hope Thru Housing, a residential substance abuse program.
- Noon-7pm Monday-Thursday, 10am-8pm Friday, 9am-8pm Saturday, 9am-7pm Sunday.
- 2340 W. Dublin Granville Road, Linworth.
Oakland Nurseries
Seven lots conveniently located across Franklin County.
- 11am-8pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-9pm Friday, 9am-9pm Saturday, 10am-7pm Sunday.
Taylor Christmas Tree Farm
A family-owned business in the heart of the city.
- 9am-9pm Monday-Saturday, 9am-6pm Sunday.
- 1627 Kenny Road, Columbus.
Pro tips: The Ohio Christmas Tree Association explains how to care for your tree.
Country Cabin Tree Farm
Warm up with hot chocolate in a rustic cabin and choose from pre-cut or cut-your-own trees.
- This weekend only! Noon-5pm Friday, 9am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.
- 3600 Wilson Road, Sunbury.
Cackler Farms
Avoid the crowds — reservations are required.
- 9am-4:30pm Saturday and Sunday.
- 4971 Cackler Road, Delaware.
Irwin Farms
All trees are $60, so buy one as tall as you'd like — no per-the-foot math required.
- 9am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.
- 18961 Collins Road, Marysville.
Timbuk Farms
One of the area's largest and oldest tree farms, dating back to 1952. Look for deals on "Charlie Brown trees" — just $6-19.
- 10am-5pm Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm Saturday-Sunday.
- 2030 Timbuk Road, Granville.
🎄 We want to know: Do you prefer a real or artificial tree? Take our poll!
