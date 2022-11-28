Buckeyes (again) foiled by rival Michigan

Michigan's Donovan Edwards evades a tackle by Lathan Ransom during the fourth quarter. It was that kind of day, especially in the second half. Photo: Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Well … that sucked.

Driving the news: The Buckeyes fell to Michigan on Saturday, 45-23, in a game that featured questionable punts, backbreaking penalties, late turnovers and a flurry of big plays from the visiting Wolverines.

Why it matters: After its first loss of the season, Ohio State might be out of College Football Playoff contention and again have to settle for a solid, albeit disappointing, Rose Bowl appearance.

The big picture: The era of OSU's total dominance over TTUN is clearly over.

Michigan's second-straight win after two decades of inferiority ushers in a new era of competitiveness between the two foes.

🤬 Salt in the wound: The Wolverines planted a giant "M" flag on the 50-yard line in celebration of its first victory in Columbus since Bill Clinton was president.

👀 Eye-popping stat: Ryan Day is now 45-5 overall as head coach of the Buckeyes but 1-2 against Michigan.

What he's saying: Day is a coach now searching for answers.

"We'll figure out what’s next. I don't know exactly what's next right now, but that's life at Ohio State," he said after the game.

What's next: The No. 5 Buckeyes are still eligible for the playoffs (to be announced Sunday), but the likeliest outcome is a return to the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2 to play a Pac-12 opponent.

QB C.J. Stroud is noncommittal about suiting up again this season as he considers entering the NFL draft.

Reality check: There are no moral victories that come with losing a game this significant, but don't forget how Saturday felt — an undefeated powerhouse facing its undefeated rival in the season finale with so much on the line.

The months of preparation, the week of nerves, the rush of game day. This is what being a fan is all about.

Pressure, as the saying goes, is a privilege.

The bottom line: A loss like this will make the next victory in The Game even sweeter.

