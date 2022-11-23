Scioto Mile trees illuminated for the holidays. Photo courtesy of Columbus Recreation and Parks

🎄 Bundle up and explore a festive riverfront filled with holiday lights on the Scioto Mile.

Daily from dusk till dawn. Free!

🎁 We triple dog dare you! Solve an escape room themed after "A Christmas Story" with four to 12 participants.

10am–9:15pm daily. $25–35 per person. 1235 Polaris Parkway.

⚽ Watch the U.S. vs. England at a World Cup watch party at Lower.com Field.

8am Friday party kickoff, 2pm match. Free!

💍 Hunt for treasures in the Ohio Expo Center at the Scott Antique Market.

9am–6pm Saturday, 10am–4pm Sunday. Free! $5 parking.

🥧 Check out Thick Thighs & Sweet Potato Pies at the Lincoln Theatre, a play about sisters struggling to keep a family restaurant open amid the pandemic.

8pm Saturday. $44.50.

🎭 Watch a holiday classic come to life with "A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage" at the Palace Theatre.