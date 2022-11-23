57 mins ago - Things to Do

What (else) to do this weekend

Alissa Widman Neese
Trees illuminated by red, green, purple and blue spotlights

Scioto Mile trees illuminated for the holidays. Photo courtesy of Columbus Recreation and Parks

🎄 Bundle up and explore a festive riverfront filled with holiday lights on the Scioto Mile.

  • Daily from dusk till dawn. Free!

🎁 We triple dog dare you! Solve an escape room themed after "A Christmas Story" with four to 12 participants.

  • 10am–9:15pm daily. $25–35 per person. 1235 Polaris Parkway.

⚽ Watch the U.S. vs. England at a World Cup watch party at Lower.com Field.

  • 8am Friday party kickoff, 2pm match. Free!

💍 Hunt for treasures in the Ohio Expo Center at the Scott Antique Market.

  • 9am–6pm Saturday, 10am–4pm Sunday. Free! $5 parking.

🥧 Check out Thick Thighs & Sweet Potato Pies at the Lincoln Theatre, a play about sisters struggling to keep a family restaurant open amid the pandemic.

  • 8pm Saturday. $44.50.

🎭 Watch a holiday classic come to life with "A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage" at the Palace Theatre.

  • 7pm Sunday. $29–69.
