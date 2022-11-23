What (else) to do this weekend
🎄 Bundle up and explore a festive riverfront filled with holiday lights on the Scioto Mile.
- Daily from dusk till dawn. Free!
🎁 We triple dog dare you! Solve an escape room themed after "A Christmas Story" with four to 12 participants.
- 10am–9:15pm daily. $25–35 per person. 1235 Polaris Parkway.
⚽ Watch the U.S. vs. England at a World Cup watch party at Lower.com Field.
- 8am Friday party kickoff, 2pm match. Free!
💍 Hunt for treasures in the Ohio Expo Center at the Scott Antique Market.
- 9am–6pm Saturday, 10am–4pm Sunday. Free! $5 parking.
🥧 Check out Thick Thighs & Sweet Potato Pies at the Lincoln Theatre, a play about sisters struggling to keep a family restaurant open amid the pandemic.
- 8pm Saturday. $44.50.
🎭 Watch a holiday classic come to life with "A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage" at the Palace Theatre.
- 7pm Sunday. $29–69.
