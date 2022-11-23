Ohioans may not be satisfied — or so says a new study

The Buckeye State ranked No. 32 for life satisfaction in Gross National Happiness USA's (GNHUSA) inaugural "Happiness Report."

What they did: The nonprofit, led by Columbus policy analyst Rob Moore, surveyed 5,000 Americans across all 50 states about their "life satisfaction, happiness, anxiety, and the extent to which they believe they are leading worthwhile lives."

GNHUSA says this approach helped look beyond traditional socioeconomic metrics to determine where Americans are leading "their best lives."

What they found: Ohioans may not be as bullish in life satisfaction, but a healthy chunk of us reported being happy the day before taking the survey and participating in worthwhile activities.

And fewer Ohioans reported being anxious than did residents of most other states.

The big picture: Delaware, Georgia and South Carolina residents are the most satisfied, while Oregonians are the least.

Michiganders are both more satisfied and more anxious than Ohioans.

😬 Our take: GNHUSA should try asking these questions again at around 4pm Saturday.