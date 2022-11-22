27 mins ago - News
Introducing Axios Cleveland
Starting Jan. 9, a newsletter featuring the biggest stories affecting the Cleveland area will be available to you every weekday morning. Sign up here.
Why it matters: Cleveland has three pro sports teams, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, world-class arts and culture and an ambitious young mayor with a mandate for change.
What's happening: Reporters Sam Allard and Troy Smith will tackle the top stories in Northeast Ohio.
- The goal is to get you smarter faster on the news that matters in the region: whether it's the latest drama on the political scene, how Cavaliers fans are embracing a breakout season or which local artists you should keep an eye on.
What we're watching: Expect a friendly rivalry between Ohio's newsletter teams.
- Troy and Sam say Cleveland is "far more important and culturally relevant than Columbus."
- We say: Bring it on, rookies. 😤
What you need to know about Troy
- I’ve lived in the Cleveland area for nine years. I previously covered music and pop culture for Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer with a focus on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
- I'm originally from Rochester, N.Y. where the amount of lake effect snow makes Cleveland feel like a tropical paradise. I also wear love for my St. Bonaventure University Bonnies on my sleeve.
- My wife and I live on the west side of Cleveland. When I’m not chasing our young children around, I enjoy pro wrestling, horror movies and the best Belgian beer money can buy.
What you need to know about Sam
- For the past 10 years, I've been on staff at Cleveland Scene, the scrappy alternative weekly. I've written mainly about politics, business and social justice, and I maintain a running commentary of city affairs on Twitter.
- I was born and raised on Cleveland's near west side. After stints in Chicago, New York and Sarajevo, I now live with my wife and dog less than half a mile from my childhood home in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.
- I am a Cleveland Cavaliers fanatic and an NBA stats junkie. When the Cavs aren't buffering on Bally Sports, my wife and I love going to the movies, enjoying Cleveland's lively bar and restaurant scene, and plotting real and imaginary trips around the world.
- (I must hereby disclose that I picked up golf during the pandemic and, to my enduring bewilderment, have become a disciple of the game.)
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.