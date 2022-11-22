Introducing Axios Cleveland

Starting Jan. 9, a newsletter featuring the biggest stories affecting the Cleveland area will be available to you every weekday morning. Sign up here.

Why it matters: Cleveland has three pro sports teams, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, world-class arts and culture and an ambitious young mayor with a mandate for change.

What's happening: Reporters Sam Allard and Troy Smith will tackle the top stories in Northeast Ohio.

The goal is to get you smarter faster on the news that matters in the region: whether it's the latest drama on the political scene, how Cavaliers fans are embracing a breakout season or which local artists you should keep an eye on.

What we're watching: Expect a friendly rivalry between Ohio's newsletter teams.

Troy and Sam say Cleveland is "far more important and culturally relevant than Columbus."

We say: Bring it on, rookies. 😤

What you need to know about Troy

I’ve lived in the Cleveland area for nine years. I previously covered music and pop culture for Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer with a focus on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

I'm originally from Rochester, N.Y. where the amount of lake effect snow makes Cleveland feel like a tropical paradise. I also wear love for my St. Bonaventure University Bonnies on my sleeve.

My wife and I live on the west side of Cleveland. When I’m not chasing our young children around, I enjoy pro wrestling, horror movies and the best Belgian beer money can buy.

What you need to know about Sam

For the past 10 years, I've been on staff at Cleveland Scene, the scrappy alternative weekly. I've written mainly about politics, business and social justice, and I maintain a running commentary of city affairs on Twitter.