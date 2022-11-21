When Teddy Roosevelt had a "bully" time in Columbus

It's uncommon for an ex-president to campaign for another term, but when it happened a century ago, Columbus played a small role.

Context: Then-Vice President Teddy Roosevelt ascended to the presidency after Ohioan William McKinley was assassinated in 1901, serving two terms before being replaced by another Ohioan, William Howard Taft.

In an age before presidential term limits, he later regretted leaving office, and newspapers speculated he might challenge Taft in the next election.

Flashback: Those rumors reached a fever pitch as thousands greeted Teddy's arrival in Columbus on Feb. 21, 1912, for a speech at the Statehouse.

Supporters hoped he would use the opportunity to announce his candidacy, but Teddy instead gave a more general speech advocating for progressive policies.

Then he visited a friend's Town Street home for lunch before heading back to New York.

What he said: The next day, a reporter asked how Ohio treated the former commander in chief.

"Bully," Roosevelt replied. "I had a first-class time."

"Your Columbus speech has aroused a good deal of comment," the reporter continued.

"Good, sound doctrine," he coyly answered.

The intrigue: The visit was his last major public appearance before jumping in the presidential race five days later.

Whereas former President Trump announced his 2024 candidacy in an hour-long address, Roosevelt issued only a six-word statement: "We're in the fight. That's all."

He wound up losing the election that year while running for the Progressive "Bull Moose" Party.