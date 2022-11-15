2 hours ago - Food and Drink
The country's best tacos are served locally
👋 Mary Jane here with a local staple for Taco Tuesday.
Context: I assumed Los Guachos had the best tacos in the city even before I learned of its laundry list of accolades.
- "Every Day with Rachael Ray" magazine says Los Gauchos has the best tacos in the country. It's also been featured on Food Network's "Top 5 Restaurants."
What I ordered: I'm a creature of habit and usually order steak tacos with cheese. But I decided to switch it up and also order the Original Taco al Pastor and a fish taco.
- I realize now that I've been depriving myself of some seriously delicious tacos. The pork was juicy and salty and the pineapple added a bit of sweetness to balance out the flavors.
- I'm not the biggest fan of fish in tacos, but it was surprisingly mild, flavorful and not too fishy.
If you go: Also on the menu are quesadillas, salads, burritos and desserts. I recommend the churros or tres leches cake.
- Locations in Dublin, Gahanna, Whitehall and northwest Columbus. Hours vary. Takeout and dine-in available.
