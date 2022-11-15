2 hours ago - Food and Drink

The country's best tacos are served locally

Mary Jane Sanese
A yellow plate of tacos with a glass Coke bottle next to it and a chair in the background that reads "Los Guachos"

Los Guachos Taqueria has five locations around the city. Photo: Mary Jane Sanese/Axios

👋 Mary Jane here with a local staple for Taco Tuesday.

Context: I assumed Los Guachos had the best tacos in the city even before I learned of its laundry list of accolades.

  • "Every Day with Rachael Ray" magazine says Los Gauchos has the best tacos in the country. It's also been featured on Food Network's "Top 5 Restaurants."

What I ordered: I'm a creature of habit and usually order steak tacos with cheese. But I decided to switch it up and also order the Original Taco al Pastor and a fish taco.

  • I realize now that I've been depriving myself of some seriously delicious tacos. The pork was juicy and salty and the pineapple added a bit of sweetness to balance out the flavors.
  • I'm not the biggest fan of fish in tacos, but it was surprisingly mild, flavorful and not too fishy.

If you go: Also on the menu are quesadillas, salads, burritos and desserts. I recommend the churros or tres leches cake.

  • Locations in Dublin, Gahanna, Whitehall and northwest Columbus. Hours vary. Takeout and dine-in available.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more