The country's best tacos are served locally

Los Guachos Taqueria has five locations around the city. Photo: Mary Jane Sanese/Axios

👋 Mary Jane here with a local staple for Taco Tuesday.

Context: I assumed Los Guachos had the best tacos in the city even before I learned of its laundry list of accolades.

"Every Day with Rachael Ray" magazine says Los Gauchos has the best tacos in the country. It's also been featured on Food Network's "Top 5 Restaurants."

What I ordered: I'm a creature of habit and usually order steak tacos with cheese. But I decided to switch it up and also order the Original Taco al Pastor and a fish taco.

I realize now that I've been depriving myself of some seriously delicious tacos. The pork was juicy and salty and the pineapple added a bit of sweetness to balance out the flavors.

I'm not the biggest fan of fish in tacos, but it was surprisingly mild, flavorful and not too fishy.

If you go: Also on the menu are quesadillas, salads, burritos and desserts. I recommend the churros or tres leches cake.