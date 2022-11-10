Friday is Veterans Day. Here's what's going on around town to honor those who have served our country:

Visit the National Veterans Memorial and Museum downtown, which says it's the only museum in the country honoring the comprehensive history of all branches of the military.

Free admission for all Friday at 300 W. Broad St.

Admission always free for veterans, active duty military members, Gold Star families and kids under 5 from 10am-5pm, Wednesday-Sunday.

Regular tickets: $18 adults, $16 seniors, $13 college students and $11 ages 5-17.

Enjoy pancakes while attending a presentation at Westerville's Veterans Day Breakfast.

8:30-10:30am Friday at the Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

Tickets: $5, free for veterans.

The City of Dublin and the Wesley G. Davids Dublin Post 800 of the American Legion host their annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

11am Friday at the Grounds of Remembrance in Dublin Veterans Park, 77 N. High St.

Attend Gahanna's Veterans Memorial Committee brick dedication.

11am-1pm Friday. Veterans Memorial Park at 75 W. Johnstown Road.

Join Grove City and The American Legion Paschall Post 164 and Veterans of Foreign War 8198 for an annual Veterans Day service.

11am Friday at the Grove City Welcome Center and Museum, 3378 Park St.

Eat lunch and participate in a discussion at New Albany's Veterans Connect Us, where the city is announcing plans for its Veterans Memorial.