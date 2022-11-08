Look to Zamarelli's Pizza Palace for Election Day pizza

Zamarelli's in Grove City has been family run since 1963. Photos: Mary Jane Sanese/Axios

👋 Mary Jane here. Newsroom pizza is a time-honored tradition for journalists on election night, and reader Curtis J. sent us a great recommendation if you want to join us in the ritual.

Zamarelli's Pizza Palace — family owned and operated since 1963 — makes their dishes and pizzas to order.

State of play: I was surprised to find Zamarelli's a few minutes away from the main drag in Grove City, tucked next to railroad tracks and an apartment complex — but the location highlighted its role as a popular staple in a growing community that has seen significant change over the years.

What I ate: The half mushroom, half pepperoni pizza was piping hot. Its thin crust was fresh and crunchy, but simultaneously a bit doughy.

Zamarelli's makes pizzas, subs and pasta dinners fresh for every order.

My take: If you love a saucy 'za, ask for your pie to be made with extra.

I will be going back to order a ravioli dinner.

Of note: The old-school restaurant has only one table inside, is cash-only and doesn't deliver — plan accordingly.

If you go: 4011 Front St., Grove City. 4-11pm Tuesday-Thursday, 4pm-midnight Friday and Saturday and 4:30-10pm Sunday.