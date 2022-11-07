Could this past weekend be the last time our clocks fall back?

The big picture: The federal Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight saving time permanent in 2023. It is currently waiting on approval in the House after the Senate passed it earlier this year.

Between the lines: Federal law does not allow permanent daylight saving time, so states cannot adopt changes without action from Congress.

Zoom in: Ohio House Concurrent Resolution 13 was introduced earlier last year urging Congress to pass the law.

Ohio is one of at least 19 states to have passed resolutions or trigger laws to permanently make the switch.

Yes, but: A resolution is symbolic and simply communicates the legislature's support. It's not a bill and holds no power.

What we're watching: There have been many attempts to pass legislation to nix the time change throughout the years, so only time will tell if this will be our final fall back.