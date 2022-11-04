Blue Jackets near the bottom of the NHL in value
The Blue Jackets still have one of the lowest team values across the NHL.
By the numbers: The Jackets rank 30th with a $600 million valuation, according to Sportico's annual NHL valuations.
- That's an increase of 14% from $525 million in 2021, but still ranks 30th.
Zoom out: Sportico's annual valuations put the average NHL team's value at $1.01 billion, crossing the 10-figure average mark for the first time, per Axios Sports.
State of play: CBJ's rough start this season is reflected in their current rankings: last in the Metropolitan division and second-to-last overall.
What's next: The team faces the Colorado Avalanche today and tomorrow at 2pm EDT in Finland for the NHL 2022 Global Series.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.