Blue Jackets near the bottom of the NHL in value

Data: Sportico; Table: Axios Visuals

The Blue Jackets still have one of the lowest team values across the NHL.

By the numbers: The Jackets rank 30th with a $600 million valuation, according to Sportico's annual NHL valuations.

That's an increase of 14% from $525 million in 2021, but still ranks 30th.

Zoom out: Sportico's annual valuations put the average NHL team's value at $1.01 billion, crossing the 10-figure average mark for the first time, per Axios Sports.

State of play: CBJ's rough start this season is reflected in their current rankings: last in the Metropolitan division and second-to-last overall.

What's next: The team faces the Colorado Avalanche today and tomorrow at 2pm EDT in Finland for the NHL 2022 Global Series.