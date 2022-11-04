1 hour ago - Sports

Blue Jackets near the bottom of the NHL in value

Mary Jane Sanese
The Blue Jackets still have one of the lowest team values across the NHL.

By the numbers: The Jackets rank 30th with a $600 million valuation, according to Sportico's annual NHL valuations.

  • That's an increase of 14% from $525 million in 2021, but still ranks 30th.

Zoom out: Sportico's annual valuations put the average NHL team's value at $1.01 billion, crossing the 10-figure average mark for the first time, per Axios Sports.

State of play: CBJ's rough start this season is reflected in their current rankings: last in the Metropolitan division and second-to-last overall.

What's next: The team faces the Colorado Avalanche today and tomorrow at 2pm EDT in Finland for the NHL 2022 Global Series.

