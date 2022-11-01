Don't trash your pumpkins
With Halloween behind us, consider putting your jack-o'-lanterns to gourd use — instead of just tossing them in the trash.
What's happening: Columbus is hosting its first pumpkin and gourd drop-off this year to encourage composting and reduce the amount of food waste sent to the county's landfill.
- The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio has a list of several other communities also hosting collections.
Of note: In Columbus, pumpkins cannot be included in curbside yard waste pickup.
If you go: Division of Refuse, 2100 Alum Creek Drive. 8am-4pm weekdays through Nov. 30, excluding Veterans Day and Thanksgiving.
- Remove candles and don't drop off painted pumpkins.
😨 One scary statistic: Every year, more than 1 billion pounds of pumpkin are left to rot in America's landfills and are not properly composted, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
