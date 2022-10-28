5 Columbus-themed DIY Halloween costumes

1 hour ago - Things to Do

Ohio State football fan with scarlet and gray face paint, sunglasses and buckeye necklaces.

The iconic OSU football fan dubbed "The Big Nut" is the perfect inspiration for a Columbus-themed costume. Photo: Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Still looking for a Halloween costume? Here are a few Columbus-themed ideas that will have you standing out from the crowd this scary season.

🏢 LeVeque Tower: Pay homage to a staple of our skyline with this quick and easy costume. Just wear a box with a funnel or pointed hat on top of your head.

🏈 The Big Nut: Grab all the OSU gear you can find for a costume that doubles as a way to represent your favorite team.

🔥 Guy Fieri: All you need to be the Mayor of Flavortown is a blond-tipped wig, sunglasses and a fire shirt. This costume is a great excuse to eat as much as possible at parties.

📖 Book Loft: Tape a bunch of small books on you to go as German Village's 32-room bookstore.

🍔 Wendy's 4 for $4: Perfect for a group with three other friends. Grab four matching sweatshirts and paint a different Wendy's menu item — a Frosty, chicken nuggets, hamburger or fries — on the front.

