5 Columbus-themed DIY Halloween costumes

The iconic OSU football fan dubbed "The Big Nut" is the perfect inspiration for a Columbus-themed costume. Photo: Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Still looking for a Halloween costume? Here are a few Columbus-themed ideas that will have you standing out from the crowd this scary season.

🏢 LeVeque Tower: Pay homage to a staple of our skyline with this quick and easy costume. Just wear a box with a funnel or pointed hat on top of your head.

🏈 The Big Nut: Grab all the OSU gear you can find for a costume that doubles as a way to represent your favorite team.

🔥 Guy Fieri: All you need to be the Mayor of Flavortown is a blond-tipped wig, sunglasses and a fire shirt. This costume is a great excuse to eat as much as possible at parties.

📖 Book Loft: Tape a bunch of small books on you to go as German Village's 32-room bookstore.

🍔 Wendy's 4 for $4: Perfect for a group with three other friends. Grab four matching sweatshirts and paint a different Wendy's menu item — a Frosty, chicken nuggets, hamburger or fries — on the front.

📬 If you give these a try, we definitely want photos. Hit reply.