Republican poll workers needed in Ohio

Tyler Buchanan
Ohio wants your help to make Election Day run smoothly.

Driving the news: Central Ohio counties have already met nearly all of their hiring goals for workers who will assist voters at polling places during the upcoming Nov. 8 midterms, though local boards of elections won't turn away extra help.

By the numbers: As of Monday, however, Democratic-trending Franklin County still needs about 600 Republican poll workers, per the state's Poll Worker Tracker.

  • That's because no more than half of the total number of poll workers assigned to a precinct can be members of the same political party.

How it works: After registering online, poll workers are paid to undergo training on voting equipment and election rules.

  • They are also paid for working the full day of Nov. 8.
  • Poll workers must live in the county where they work.

The intrigue: The Ohio Secretary of State's Office has emphasized recruiting veterans and lawyers, the latter of which can earn continuing education credits.

  • Teens as young as 17 are eligible.

Of note: Poll workers' safety is a concern in battleground states and the FBI is on high alert due to threats and harassment by evidence-lacking election deniers following the 2020 election.

What they're saying: A Franklin County Board of Elections spokesperson tells Axios that workers are trained in de-escalation tactics and these concerns aren't impacting recruitment.

