Republican poll workers needed in Ohio
Ohio wants your help to make Election Day run smoothly.
Driving the news: Central Ohio counties have already met nearly all of their hiring goals for workers who will assist voters at polling places during the upcoming Nov. 8 midterms, though local boards of elections won't turn away extra help.
By the numbers: As of Monday, however, Democratic-trending Franklin County still needs about 600 Republican poll workers, per the state's Poll Worker Tracker.
- That's because no more than half of the total number of poll workers assigned to a precinct can be members of the same political party.
How it works: After registering online, poll workers are paid to undergo training on voting equipment and election rules.
- They are also paid for working the full day of Nov. 8.
- Poll workers must live in the county where they work.
The intrigue: The Ohio Secretary of State's Office has emphasized recruiting veterans and lawyers, the latter of which can earn continuing education credits.
- Teens as young as 17 are eligible.
Of note: Poll workers' safety is a concern in battleground states and the FBI is on high alert due to threats and harassment by evidence-lacking election deniers following the 2020 election.
- Columbus and Upper Arlington both enacted ordinances this year criminalizing harassment of poll workers.
What they're saying: A Franklin County Board of Elections spokesperson tells Axios that workers are trained in de-escalation tactics and these concerns aren't impacting recruitment.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.