Republican poll workers needed in Ohio

Ohio wants your help to make Election Day run smoothly.

Driving the news: Central Ohio counties have already met nearly all of their hiring goals for workers who will assist voters at polling places during the upcoming Nov. 8 midterms, though local boards of elections won't turn away extra help.

By the numbers: As of Monday, however, Democratic-trending Franklin County still needs about 600 Republican poll workers, per the state's Poll Worker Tracker.

That's because no more than half of the total number of poll workers assigned to a precinct can be members of the same political party.

How it works: After registering online, poll workers are paid to undergo training on voting equipment and election rules.

They are also paid for working the full day of Nov. 8.

Poll workers must live in the county where they work.

The intrigue: The Ohio Secretary of State's Office has emphasized recruiting veterans and lawyers, the latter of which can earn continuing education credits.

Teens as young as 17 are eligible.

Of note: Poll workers' safety is a concern in battleground states and the FBI is on high alert due to threats and harassment by evidence-lacking election deniers following the 2020 election.

Columbus and Upper Arlington both enacted ordinances this year criminalizing harassment of poll workers.

What they're saying: A Franklin County Board of Elections spokesperson tells Axios that workers are trained in de-escalation tactics and these concerns aren't impacting recruitment.