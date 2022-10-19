Prepare for a bloody good time at this horror movie festival

A promo image for "HeBGB TV," a film about a TV cable box that "curates nostalgic killer content." Photo: Eric Griffin, courtesy of Nightmares Film Festival

With titles like "Obstacle Corpse," "Death in a Box" and "All Jacked Up and Full of Worms," horror fans are guaranteed to have a bloody good time at this year's Nightmares Film Festival.

What's happening: Gateway Film Center is showcasing more than 160 horror films tomorrow through Sunday, with showtimes all afternoon and late into the night.

Details: The festival offers feature-length movies and shorts, including horror comedy, thrillers, animation and a Sunday showcase of Ohio-made shorts.

There will also be panel discussions and an awards ceremony on Saturday.

If you go: 6pm tomorrow-6pm Sunday, 1550 N. High St. $15 per film or $150 for a VIP pass.

Showtimes and tickets