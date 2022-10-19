1 hour ago - Things to Do
Prepare for a bloody good time at this horror movie festival
With titles like "Obstacle Corpse," "Death in a Box" and "All Jacked Up and Full of Worms," horror fans are guaranteed to have a bloody good time at this year's Nightmares Film Festival.
What's happening: Gateway Film Center is showcasing more than 160 horror films tomorrow through Sunday, with showtimes all afternoon and late into the night.
Details: The festival offers feature-length movies and shorts, including horror comedy, thrillers, animation and a Sunday showcase of Ohio-made shorts.
- There will also be panel discussions and an awards ceremony on Saturday.
If you go: 6pm tomorrow-6pm Sunday, 1550 N. High St. $15 per film or $150 for a VIP pass.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.