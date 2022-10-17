27 mins ago - Food and Drink

Stop loafing around and visit Dan the Baker

Mary Jane Sanese
A t-shirt hanging over a shelf filled with loaves of breads.

A display of loaves at Dan the Baker. Photos: Mary Jane Sanese/Axios

👋 Mary Jane here with what I believe is Columbus' best spot for fresh bread.

Driving the news: If you're looking to switch it up from the grocery store bread aisle, check out Dan the Baker, right outside Grandview.

  • Tucked on a side street by Dublin Road, this hidden gem is worth the trip.
  • The bread and pastries are handmade. The menu is switched up weekly, with a few permanent mainstays.

What I ate: A delectable pumpkin cheesecake cruffin was worth every cent of the $10 I paid for it. I've eaten many of Dan's pastries, but this takes the cake.

  • The outside was browned to perfection, with a dusting of sugar. The inside layers were flaky without being too dry. And the pumpkin cheesecake filling was creamy, not over spiced and just sweet enough.
A pumpkin cheesecake cruffin covered in sugar with orange filling in the center.
A pumpkin cheesecake cruffin from Dan the Baker.

Of note: I always get a loaf of the Country Sour bread for $11. It's amazing toasted with some avocado on top.

  • It freezes nicely, so stock up and pop a slice in the toaster when you're ready to chow down.

Pro tip: The bread and pastries go fast — get there early.

If you go: 8am-2pm Friday-Sunday. 1028 Ridge St.

