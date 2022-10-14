Four Friday night football games in Central Ohio

Ohio State has a bye this week, but you can still get your football fill in tonight.

Driving the news: The local high school football season is winding down and is now in the final stretch before the playoffs.

Our picks:

🏆 Watch the best team in the region.

The Dublin Jerome Celtics (7-1) are Central Ohio's highest-ranked Division I team, per the latest polls.

They play at 7pm on the road vs. Olentangy (3-5), 675 Lewis Center Road, Lewis Center.

🏟️ Witness the "no stadium tour."

The highly-ranked Gahanna Lincoln Golden Lions (7-1) play another unconventional "home" game at Fortress Obetz while their stadium is being rebuilt.

7pm vs. Grove City (5-3). 2015 Recreation Trail, Obetz.

🎺 See a great marching band.