Four Friday night football games in Central Ohio

Alissa Widman Neese
Ohio State has a bye this week, but you can still get your football fill in tonight.

Driving the news: The local high school football season is winding down and is now in the final stretch before the playoffs.

Our picks:

🏆 Watch the best team in the region.

  • The Dublin Jerome Celtics (7-1) are Central Ohio's highest-ranked Division I team, per the latest polls.
  • They play at 7pm on the road vs. Olentangy (3-5), 675 Lewis Center Road, Lewis Center.

🏟️ Witness the "no stadium tour."

  • The highly-ranked Gahanna Lincoln Golden Lions (7-1) play another unconventional "home" game at Fortress Obetz while their stadium is being rebuilt.
  • 7pm vs. Grove City (5-3). 2015 Recreation Trail, Obetz.

🎺 See a great marching band.

  • Even as the away team, Grove City is guaranteed to entertain. But if you want to root for a home team, here are two more options:
  • 7pm, Pickerington Central (5-3) vs. Lancaster (1-7), 130 Hill Road South, Pickerington.
  • 7pm, Olentangy Orange (3-5) vs. Hilliard Bradley (3-5), 2840 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center.
